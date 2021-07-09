OutKast’s ‘ATLiens’ To Be Released As Limited-Edition 25th Anniversary Vinyl Bundle

OutKast first garnered national attention with 1994’s Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, but the Atlanta-based duo solidified their presence as a Hip Hop force with 1996’s ATLiens.

Legacy Recordings and SME’s Certified are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Big Boi and André 3000’s sophomore album. ATLiens (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is being released as an expanded digital and vinyl version.

The 20th-anniversary edition of ATLiens features the original album in its entirety bundled with a full-length collection of 14 previously unreleased instrumental tracks. The limited-edition 4LP 12″ vinyl edition of ATLiens will include the original release on 2LPs and the previously unavailable instrumental album on 2LPs.

OutKast’s ATLiens hosts the songs “ATLiens,” “Elevators (Me & You),” and “Jazzy Belle.” Music videos for those tracks have been upgraded to HD for the 25th anniversary ATLiens single bundles.

In addition, ATLiens (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) was selected as Vinyl Me, Please’s Hip-Hop Record of the Month for August 2021. VMP Hip Hop members will receive the album as a 2LP Neon Green and Blue Galaxy vinyl mastered at half speed.

The Vinyl Me, Please ATLiens package also includes an exclusive listening notes booklet. Previously, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik was featured by VMP in 2019 for the company’s Hip Hop subscription.

“We’ve had an unofficial policy — that many of our members are aware of — that we won’t do the same artist twice in any single subscription track since we launched Classics in 2017,” said VMP Country & Classics Director Andrew Winistorfer. “But, specifically in the case of OutKast, they have a peerless catalog, and their label and the group has been very proud of the reissues we’ve done with them, and they approached us for this ATLiens reissue since it turns 25 this year.”

Winistorfer continued, “And when there’s an album this classic, this incredible, sticking to this unofficial policy seemed crazy to us. We don’t have any plans to repeat artists in Essentials, but in our other Tracks, we’re definitely open to doing the same artist more than once.”

ATLiens peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for a total of 33 weeks. The critically acclaimed studio LP is certified to 2x-Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

OutKast’s ATLiens (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is available for pre-order at Get On Down, Vinyl Me, Please, and Amazon Music. The OutKast digital store is also selling an ATLiens (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) bundle as well as merchandise such as sweatshirts, hoodies, shorts, and more.