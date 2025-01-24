P-Funk’s George Clinton Among Songwriters Hall Of Fame Inductees—Finally

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

George Clinton, The Doobie Brothers, and other legends will make history at the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 2025 induction.

George Clinton and The Doobie Brothers are set to take their places among music’s elite as they lead the 2025 class of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The announcement, revealed Wednesday by the organization, cements the contributions of Clinton’s funk anthems and The Doobie Brothers’ harmonious rock into the pantheon of songwriting legends.

Clinton, best known for Parliament-Funkadelic classics like “Atomic Dog” and “Give Up the Funk (Tear the Roof off the Sucker),” and The Doobie Brothers join an illustrious list of inductees celebrated for their lasting influence in music.

The 2025 class also includes a diverse set of songwriting heavyweights: Nashville hitmaker and producer Ashley Gorley, the Beach Boys’ co-founder Mike Love, Tony Macaulay of “Build Me Up Buttercup” fame and genre-spanning producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins.

In a statement, Nile Rodgers, chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, spoke to the heart of the celebration.

“The foundation of the music industry exists because songwriters compose great songs. Without them, there is no recorded music, no concert business, no fans, or merchandising; it all starts with the song and the songwriter,” Rodgers said. “We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important writers of all time and that this year’s slate represents not just iconic songs, but also diversity and unity across genres and ethnicity. These songwriters have enriched the lives of billions of listeners the world over.”

The induction is a crowning moment for those whose lyrics and melodies shaped cultural milestones.

Clinton, often called the godfather of funk, revolutionized popular music with grooves that blended soul, psychedelic rock and futuristic themes.

Similarly, The Doobie Brothers delivered enduring hits like “Listen to the Music” and “What a Fool Believes,” crafting songs that bridged genres and generations.

Eligibility for Songwriters Hall of Fame induction requires a songwriter to have a catalog of notable songs with at least 20 years since the first major commercial release.

This year’s performing songwriter nominees included powerhouse names like Janet Jackson, Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams and Dr. Dre, each of whom fell short of induction this time around.

The induction ceremony is slated for June 12 in New York City, where Clinton, The Doobie Brothers and their fellow inductees will join the ranks of music legends.