Papoose Aims To Help Indie Artists In New Role As TuneCore’s Head Of Hip-Hop

Papoose started a new chapter of his career by becoming an executive in the world of digital music distribution.

Papoose landed a new gig at TuneCore.

The digital music distributor partnered with Papoose, who will serve as the company’s Head of Hip-Hop. The veteran rapper’s duties include scouting artists and serving as a brand adviser for TuneCore.

“For my whole career, everyone has known what I stand for: independence,” Papoose said in a press release. “For me, being in this position with TuneCore where I can directly contribute and help other self-releasing artists on the come up is like magic. I understand what it’s like to be in the studio, to be on the road, to chase your dreams as an artist, and I’m excited to help up-and-coming artists make their dreams a reality.”

The Brooklyn-bred emcee will report to TuneCore CEO Andreea Gleeson in his new role. Gleeson explained why she recruited Papoose in the company’s announcement of his hiring.

“When hiring executives, I look for expertise and experience,” she said. “Papoose’s years of hustling and success in the industry make him uniquely qualified to advise Hip-Hop artists because he’s been in their shoes, he understands what they’re going through and he knows first-hand what works.”

TuneCore helps artists get their music on streaming services and digital stores. It also offers music publishing administration and other services.