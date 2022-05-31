Papoose Celebrates Remy Ma’s Birthday, Calls Her A Trendsetter

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Shamele “Papoose” Mackie and Reminisce “Remy Ma” Mackie are one of the most well-known couples in Hip Hop. Papoose is never afraid to show love to his wife.

On May 30, Papoose posted a birthday message to Remy Ma on his Instagram page. The New York City-raised emcee followed that up by sharing a video of his family.

Pap wrote:

Debates about who the baddest! I don’t even participate. I’m just gonna leave this here though. Never been one of them guys; who get mad about what his lady wears. Flaunt that melanin baby! Keep shining on em! Happy born day to the Trendsetter @remyma Many more Queen!!!!!! 👑 @papoose Instagram

Remy Ma and Papoose first married in 2008 while Remy was incarcerated. They held a formal ceremony in 2016 on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York reality show. The two rappers also starred in the network’s Meet the Mackies.