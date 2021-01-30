Papoose Reveals He’s Quitting Rap

(AllHipHop News)
One of the best lyricists to ever has revealed he is dropping the microphone for good.
Legendary rapper Papoose recently revealed he is retiring at the end of 2021. Pap made the startling revelation during an interview with the HollywoodLife Podcast.
Even his wife, Remy Ma was caught off guard by the news.
“After this year, I’m not rapping no more. So, I just want to make sure I make it special. I’m done. I’m done,” Papoose revealed. “I’ve grown in life. I’m in a different space in my life now. So many people who wanted to see me be successful in music, they’re not even here anymore.”
According to Papoose, he wants to focus on being the best father to Reminisce Mackenzie, the daughter he shares with Remy Ma.
And, Pap wants to be 100% focused on his growing family, since the celebrity Hip-Hop couple is trying for a second child.
However, all is not lost.
According to Papoose, he is gearing up to release one album a month until the end of the year, and then he will officially retire.
Remy Ma is not so sure. In fact, she bet Papoose $1,000 that he would not be able to stay retired.