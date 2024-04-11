Paramount Boss Says Kendrick Lamar & “South Park” Team’s Move Will Create “Fireworks”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar and the creators of “South Park” are producing a live-action comedy, which is getting a theatrical release in 2025.

Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins announced the release date for Kendrick Lamar’s movie with South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Robbins revealed the film is heading to theaters in 2025 on Thursday (April 11).

“I’m excited to announce that we’re going into production this summer on a [comedy] from the creators of South Park, Matt Stone and Trey Parker,” Robbins said. “This script is one of the funniest and most original scripts we’ve ever read, and it’s certain to create some fireworks when it hits theaters on July 4th, 2025.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will not be a musical. Robbins didn’t disclose the title of the live-action comedy.

Longtime South Park contributor Vernon Chatman wrote the script for the film. Kendrick and his pgLang co-founder Dave Free serve as producers along with Stone and Parker.

“On behalf of Paramount Pictures and the wider ViacomCBS family, we look forward to ushering in the first theatrical collaboration from these creative visionaries, and galvanizing audiences worldwide around a powerful storytelling experience,” Robbins said in 2022.

Paramount unveiled the release date of Kendrick’s first feature film while he’s arguably the biggest topic of conversation in Hip-Hop. K. Dot set the rap world ablaze by dissing Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin’s song “Like That” in March. J. Cole responded with a diss track titled “7 Minute Drill” in April. Cole quickly regretted releasing the song, apologizing for it at his annual Dreamville Festival.

“That’s the lamest s### I ever did in my f###### life,” J. Cole said regarding “7 Minute Drill.”

Kendrick didn’t publicly comment on Cole’s apology. Drake hasn’t dropped a musical response to Kendrick’s diss, but the Canadian star dismissively reacted to “Like That” at a concert and on social media.