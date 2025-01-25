Pardison Fontaine Fuels Tension & Turmoil In “Raising Kanan” Season 4

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” gears up for an action-packed Season 4 with returning favorites, new characters, and sky-high stakes on March 7.

The wait is nearly over for fans of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, as STARZ unveiled a tantalizing first glimpse of Season 4 with newly released photos featuring Pardison Fontaine that promise more danger, betrayal, and power struggles.

The series will return on March 7 and introduce fresh faces to long-standing rivalries.

Among the new images, Tony Danza’s Stefano Marchetti character commands attention, seated in a dimly lit industrial space with a cigar.

The mob boss’s sinister expression exudes quiet dominance, capturing his reputation as a man unafraid to play by his own rules. As Marchetti returns to the chessboard of Raising Kanan, fans can expect his shadow to loom large over this season’s shifting alliances.

Another compelling addition is newcomer Pardison Fontaine as B-Rilla, shown smirking in an orange prison jumpsuit.

With a charisma that leaps off the screen, B-Rilla’s enigmatic grin suggests he may disrupt the balance of power from inside the prison walls, setting off a ripple effect that could send shockwaves through the already fractured Thomas family dynamic.

Joey Bada$$, reprising his role as the calculating Unique, is also prominently featured.

Unique remains one of the show’s most potent characters. His scars carve out reminders of past battles and in the new pictures, Unique’s piercing gaze reflects a man sharpening his resolve and preparing for his next move.

This season promises to delve deeper into his psyche as he plots his return to dominance in South Jamaica, Queens.

Returning series regulars MeKai Curtis (Kanan Stark), Hailey Kilgore (Jukebox), and Aliyah Turner are also spotted in an atmospheric nightclub setting.

Kanan’s transformation into his criminal persona, Jukebox’s battles with loyalty and identity, and the ever-present pressure of external threats will intertwine as Season 4 progresses.

The fourth season appears poised to explore Raq’s unrelenting pursuit of power as she strengthens her criminal empire while Kanan is drawn further into the fray.

As the countdown continues, anticipation is high for Power Book III: Raising Kanan to deliver another unflinching portrayal of loyalty, ambition, and survival in the unforgiving streets of New York City.

If first looks are any indication, Season 4 promises a volatile mix of personal betrayal and high-stakes power plays—perfect fuel for the journey ahead.