Pardison Fontaine Praises Cardi B As An Internet Pioneer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Cardi’s a genius, period, on so many levels.”

Cardi B stamped her name as a force in the music industry with multiple history-making accomplishments. Pardison Fontaine also believes his longtime collaborator made an unforgettable mark on culture in other ways.

Speedy Morman sat down with Pardison Fontaine for an episode of the 360 With Speedy interview series. At one point, the host asked the New York-bred rapper/songwriter about Cardi B.

“I’ve heard you say that she’s a marketing genius,” Morman recalled. Fontaine responded, “Cardi’s a genius, period, on so many levels. I say this all the time, she would’ve been a star no matter what she chose to do.”

The SEXT8PE EP creator also said, “She really pioneered a lot of the energy that you see on the internet right now. She’s the first person to grab her phone and really start talking s### into it, unapologetically herself.”

Before becoming a Grammy-winning recording artist, Cardi B gained a following on Vine and Instagram. She eventually parlayed that social media popularity into a stint on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York reality series.

Cardi then found initial success as a musician with 2017’s “Bodak Yellow.” The Bronx-raised entertainer’s breakout single became the first solo song by a female rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart since 1998.

Following the three-week reign of “Bodak Yellow” atop the Hot 100, Cardi also reached No. 1 with “Girls Like You,” “I Like It,” “WAP” and “Up.” The 31-year-old hitmaker holds the Billboard records for most No. 1 songs and most total weeks at No. 1 by a female rap act.

Pardison Fontaine co-wrote “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It,” “WAP,” and “Up.” He also teamed with Cardi B for his own “Backin’ It Up” single in 2018. That Platinum-certified collaboration is Fontaine’s highest-charting entry on the Hot 100.