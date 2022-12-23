Pardison Fontaine Shares Support For Victimized Women As Megan Thee Stallion Trial Nears End 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Pardison Fontaine shared a message of support for women who “suffered an injustice” amid the criticism of Megan Thee Stallion.

Pardison Fontaine is speaking up for women who are victims of injustice as the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez shooting trial nears its conclusion.

The New York native has been in a relationship with the “Plan B” rapper since October 2000, months after Megan Thee Stallion accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in her feet.

On Thursday evening Pardi took to his Instagram Stories to share his support, although he did not reference Megan Thee Stallion. However, his words appeared to reference the backlash his girlfriend has been subjected to since she accused the R&B singer of shooting her.

“To any woman especially ones of color that has suffered an injustice I feel for you,” Pardison Fontaine wrote. “When you do find the courage to speak up .. it seems you will be ridiculed .. your credibility will [be] questioned. your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass .. in an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public.”

He continued: “To any one with a daughter Sister mother niece or aunt .. I pray for their protection .. I pray for their covering ..”

Pardi concluded, “I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”

Pardison Fontaine’s statement came just hours after the jury began their deliberations on Thursday.

While one case is winding down, Megan Thee Stallion may return to court. Her lawyer Alex Spiro, said they are “exploring all legal options” to combat misinformation about the case. The Houston native has been victim-shamed and subjected to accusations of lying.

“It’s been very clear, as I’ve seen entertainment and gossip spaces commenting on the case, that she has been set up as someone who is out for herself, lying, and problematic in all these ways,” Catherine Knight Steele, a communications professor at the University of Maryland, told NBC News.

“This points to the way that mis- and disinformation, and misogynoir, is trafficked because of its profitability, even in the Black community. It’s profitable for these sites to traffic in the most vile stereotypes about Black women.”