Paris Jackson Says Paparazzi Caused Her To Suffer From Paranoia & PTSD

The late Michael Jackson was once heavily ridiculed for making his young children wear masks in public. As one of the most famous people on the planet, the King of Pop claimed he was shielding his kids from constant flashing cameras.

Paris Jackson is now speaking out about how being the daughter of a megastar who has been regularly followed by photographers affected her mental health. The 23-year-old actress/model joined fellow second-generation celebrity Willow Smith for an episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk which premieres on June 16 at noon ET.

“I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things but that included,” said Jackson. “I’ll hear a trash bag rustling and flinch in panic. I think it’s standard PTSD.”

Michael Jackson also had two sons – Michael “Prince” Jackson Jr. and Prince Michael Jackson II (aka Blanket). Debbie Rowe, Michael Jackson’s ex-wife, is the mother of Paris and Micheal Jr. The youngest Jackson scion was reportedly conceived by an unidentified surrogate through artificial insemination.

Following a four-decade career that included winning 13 Grammy Awards and earning 85 million RIAA album certifications, Michael Jackson died in 2009 at the age of 50. Jackson’s legacy is also tied to child sexual abuse allegations. He vehemently denied being an abuser and was never convicted of any crimes.

Many of Michael Jackson’s surviving family members continue to defend the Thriller album creator against accusations from individuals like Wade Robson and James Safechuck who appeared in HBO’s Leaving Neverland documentary. For example, Taj Jackson has been an outspoken defender of his deceased uncle.

“How my uncle was treated and is still treated by the mainstream media is disgusting. Anyone who happily bullied him, kicked him while he was down or stabbed him in the back…The Karma train is not done and will be making plenty of stops along the way. #MichaelJacksonInnocent,” tweeted Taj Jackson on June 13.