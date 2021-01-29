PartyNextDoor Adds ‘Colours’ EP To Streaming Platforms

(AllHipHop News)
“Making the original COLOURS finally available everywhere Friday for the fans. Locked in, will be back soon,” posted PartyNextDoor earlier this week. The Canadian singer kept his word.
2014’s Colours EP is now streamable on platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, SoundCloud, Tidal, and Amazon Music. That news led to PartyNextDoor’s name to become a Twitter trending topic on Friday morning.
Many PND fans were expecting Colours 3 to be on the way after a few cryptic Instagram posts seemed to suggest a new project was arriving soon. At the moment, it is not clear whether the social media teases were only for the first Colours or a possible third sequel.
COLOURS out now everywhere. https://t.co/oVfQ7Okh6z pic.twitter.com/BYYUMUrn0l
— PARTYNEXTDOOR (@partynextdoor) January 29, 2021