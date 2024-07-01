PartyNextDoor Backtracks After Chris Brown Checks Him & Demands Apology Over Twitter Rant 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

PartyNextDoor walked back his remarks after blasting Chris Brown for appearing in a music video with his ex-girlfriend.

Chris Brown demanded a public apology from PartyNextDoor and told him to delete his tweets after the singer went on a rant over a video shoot.

On Sunday (June 30), Party took to X (Twitter), calling out Breezy, Bryson Tiller and Jeremih. He was furious after the trio appeared alongside his ex, Desma, in the video for their collab, “Wait On It.”

“I’m finna make these n##### cry…” Party began. “Bryson Chris; and Jeremih… enjoy, the nights, of your life. Doing videos, at 34, that b#### broke. I know 5 rnb singers who broke. Today’s the date.”

a new R&B Beef 😳 PartyNextDoor sent a warning shot at Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, and Jeremih after they featured his ex girlfriend Desma in a new music video for 'Wait On It'



"im finna make these n*ggas cry… Bryson Chris and Jeremih… enjoy the nights of your life… doing… pic.twitter.com/Bfv54BYuvT — SOUND (@itsavibe) June 30, 2024

The posts soon gained traction and elicited several responses. Jeremih shared PND’s posts while mocking him in the caption. “Mih fault if I double tapp,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown also replied, and he didn’t mince his words, issuing a stern warning to PartyNextDoor. According to Brown, Party tried to smooth things over behind the scenes, but Breezy wanted the apology to be as public as the disrespect.

“N##### speak without thinking sometimes… then call around to my people trying to retract s###,” he wrote on X. “NAW N####, go on your socials and apologize or keep that same energy when you see me.”

It appears PartyNextDoor heard the message loud and clear. He took to social media with a clarification after deleting his posts attacking Chris Brown and his collaborators.

“To be clear, I got nothing but love n respect for those guys,” he wrote before adding, s### happens.”