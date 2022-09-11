Pat Stay Suspect Arrested But Not Charged One Day Before Star’s Tribute

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The police are being very tightlipped about the suspect.

It seems like a suspect connected to the murder of top-tier battle rapper and international star Pat Stay has been arrested by Halifax Regional Police.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the HRP has been actively looking for the person who stabbed the artist while partying at the Yacht Club Social, Bar & Distillery in Halifax, Novia Scotia on Sunday, Sept. 4.

During their last update, they were tightlipped, only saying they believed the brutal killing was not random. Now, someone has not only been identified but detained.

In a press release distributed on Saturday afternoon, police say they have arrested, but not yet charged, a 31-year-old man in relation to the homicide death on the 1600 block of Lower Water Street.

This comes a day after asking the local community to help find a cell phone believed to have been found by investigators in the area of Prince and Lower Water Streets after the fatal stabbing.

There has been no word on if the person apprehended by the HRP is connected to the phone, according to Global News Canada.

The arrest comes a day before a memorial is being held in his honor. Family, friends, and his peers in the commercial and battle rap community are set to pay tribute to the man, Eminem said was “one of the best battlers of all time” and Drake proclaimed him as “one of his fav rappers ever.”

hiphop lost one of the best battlers of all time … RIP @patstay .. KINGS NEVER DIE‼️ — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) September 5, 2022

The tribute for the deceased 36-year-old will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, from 7 p.m. to midnight at the following venues: District 5, Dear Friend, Side Hustle Bar, Lake City Cider, Celtic Corner, New Scotland Brewing Co., and the Whiskey’s Lounge.

The notice of the memorial said, “Please join his family and friends in a peaceful gathering as we celebrate a Dartmouth Legend.

However, if you cannot make it, the Hip-Hop community is pushing for all that he touched to donate to his GoFundMe, hoping to secure $800,000 to support his family after his demise.

Six days after being up, the organizers raised $203,011.

Stay, aka the Sucka-Free Boss, is survived by his wife and two young children, Alaura Stay and Calvin Royce Stay.

Check Out Other Tributes to Pat Stay