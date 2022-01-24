Paul Wall Reveals His Biological Father Is A Child Molester

During an appearance on the FAQ Podcast, Paul Wall said his biological father is a child molester who once kidnapped a girl.

The platinum-selling rapper opened up about his biological father, disclosing some horrific details. In a shocking revelation, Paul Wall said his dad is a child molester.

“Growing up, he left us when I was about 5 or 6 years old and I never knew what happened other than my mom would always have me and my sister paranoid that we were ’bout to get kidnapped,” Paul Wall recalled. “Like, what’s going on? I didn’t know anything about him … But then later on in life, I asked my mom one day like, ‘Whatever happened? Whatever happened to him?’ And that’s when I found out horrible things. Man, I can’t believe this stuff. My biological father, he was a child molester. A serial child molester.”

According to Paul Wall, his father once kidnapped a girl and ran away with her to Canada. When they returned to the United States, the victim killed herself.

“He ended up kidnapping a girl,” Paul Wall explained. “He started a ‘relationship’ with her when she was 12 years old, 13 years old. Then when she became 14 or 15, he ‘married’ her and they went to Canada. And that’s the last time I’ve seen him. Next thing you know, they come back. She ended up killing herself when they came back. He went to jail for a little bit. That’s when he lost all custodial rights to me and my sister.”

Paul Wall admitted he struggles with the reality of knowing his father is still on the loose. He learned his dad became a youth pastor, which made him worry about the man hurting more kids.

“One time my sister was just curious, looking him up, Googling him,” he said. “Come to find out he’s a youth pastor at a church. These things actually keep me up at night knowing that he’s a serial child molester. And also, he did these things at a time when you didn’t have to register as a sex offender. I struggle with this a lot of what should I do … I can’t sleep at night sometimes. I think about this all the time. It bothers me. What if he’s doing something right now and I’m just afraid to confront it?”

Listen to Paul Wall’s entire story below. The discussion about his father begins a little over three minutes into the episode.