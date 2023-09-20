Paul Wall’s New Unrecognizable Look Goes Viral

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

One social media user says the Texan has entered his “silver fox era.”

Houston-bred rapper Paul Wall is currently one of the most talked about people in certain sections of the internet. The southerner’s physical change became a trending topic on social media.

Earlier this week, Wall shared a video on his TikTok page. The caption read, “1st off, why [does] my face look like the old man filter lol, we had a lot of fun yesterday, [performing] halftime with @LouieTheSinger and watching the @HoustonTexans.”

Other TikTokers focused more on Wall’s appearance in the video than the content of the clip. One person wrote, “Who else is loving Paul Wall Baby’s silver fox era?!” Another commenter asked, “THAT’S PAUL WALL!!!???”

@paulwallbaby713 1st off, why my face look like the old man filter lol, we had a lot of fun yesterday, perfoming halftime with @Louie TheSinger and watching the @Houston Texans Mannnn gonna be a long journey but u can definitely feel we’re headed in the right direction @Tank Dell LFG homie!!!! ♬ original sound – paulwallbaby

Over on Instagram, Paul Wall played into the newfound attention by trying to convert his trendy moment into business. The Grammy-nominated recording artist posted, “New Hair, New Merch! New shirts coming soon on @oilermobbent.”

Wall is best known for releasing Gold-certified singles such as “Girl” and “Sittin’ Sidewayz” featuring Big Pokey. The former Atlantic Records signee also earned an RIAA Platinum plaque for his chart-topping 2005 album The Peoples Champ.

The 42-year-old Swishahouse affiliate continued to release bodies of work over the last eighteen years. Paul Wall dropped the Hall of Fame Hustler solo album in 2021. The upcoming Start Finish Repeat joint project with Termanology will arrive on October 13.