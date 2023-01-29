Pete Davidson Removes Tatts Dedicated To Kim Kardashian and Kanye’s Kids

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Pete Davidson has decided to get his controversial tattoos of Kanye’s kids removed from his body now that he’s broken up with Kim.

Pete Davidson has seemingly had his tattoos dedicated to Kim Kardashian removed.

While the comedian was dating the reality TV star between October 2021 and last August, Pete paid tribute to Kim with an Aladdin-themed tattoo on his collarbone in honor of their meeting as part of a “Saturday Night Live” spoof in which they played characters Aladdin and Jasmine.

In addition, Pete also had “KNSCP” inked underneath the body art, with fans speculating that the acronym represented Kim and her children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Yet, eagle-eyed followers noted that the 29-year-old no longer had the inkings in photographs published online over the weekend showing him swimming in the ocean in Hawaii while on vacation along with rumored new love interest Chase Sui Wonders.

It remains unclear if “The King of Staten Island” star still has the “MY GIRL IS A LAWYER” tattoo that he got in recognition of Kim’s legal career in March 2022.

Pete has not yet commented on the decision to remove the tattoos.