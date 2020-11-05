Petey Pablo Goes Ghost Hunting In ‘Haunted’ Documentary

(AllHipHop News)
Director Tony H. Cadwell (Behind The Sightings, Balsam) is set to release his Haunted documentary and television show in 2021. The Grammy-nominated “Raise Up” performer Petey Pablo is part of the project.
“This investigation with Petey Pablo is the most insane investigation I have ever been involved in. You have an old family farm in Greensboro, North Carolina. It’s home to a creepy haunted attraction. But what is terrifying about this place is its history,” says Cadwell.
He adds, “There is a graveyard on the property. The property has ties to a notorious Revolutionary War battle. The property owner confirmed that there had been numerous exorcisms conducted on the grounds with spirits bound to the land. When you factor in having Petey Pablo involved in the investigation, you have something truly horrifying and extremely entertaining.”
Pablo will conduct his first paranormal investigation at the old family farm that was converted into a haunted attraction known as The Woods. The North Carolina native released a trailer for Haunted on his YouTube channel.
“Everyone has heard ghost stories about places being haunted. There are lots of reported hauntings right here in the Carolinas. I grew up hearing many of these stories,” states Pablo. “It’s something I have always been curious about, so when I linked up with Tony Cadwell. We decided to collaborate and bring Haunted to life. It’s a project that is not just for entertainment. It’s a very educational and a positive experience. Of course, it’s also extremely entertaining.”