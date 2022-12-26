Petition Calls for Appeal of Tory Lanez Verdict And Perjury Charges For Megan Thee Stallion And Kelsey Harris

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Was justice really served when Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting, Megan Thee Stallion? Over 20,000 people to say no and are petitioning the verdict!

A petition is being circulated to appeal the verdict in the case of Tory Lanez, who was recently found guilty of all charges related to shooting Megan thee Stallion.

The petition on Change.org claims that the state did not provide sufficient evidence to prove that Tory Lanez committed a crime and that the trial was filled with inconsistencies and speculation.

Additionally, the petition suggests that there may have been other potential suspects who were not fully investigated and that witnesses gave inconsistent and contradictory testimony.

The creator of the petition, Yasin Toure’, accuses the rapper, born Megan Pete, of lying in her account of the events and that she was allowed to promote a narrative without Tory Lanez being able to speak.

In February of 2021, a judge ruled that Tory Lanez could not speak publicly about the case.

The rapper was jailed on a $350,000 dollar bail in April, after he was accused of violating the protective order when he addressed the situation on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, shortly after his arrest, Megan appeared on Gayle King for a high profile interview with the Houston rapper.

During the interview, a tearful Megan blamed Tory and told Gayle about what led to the shooting following the pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house in the Hollywood Hills on July 12th, 2020.

“Megan Pete has been allowed from day 1 to promote a narrative without Tory able to speak once. She campaigned, building a career gaining soldiers including celebrity and political supporters,” the petition reads

The petition implies that Megan and Kelsey Harris committed perjury on the stand and question why they had not been brought up on charges by the state.

“Meg and Kelsey lied about violently fighting that night. Meg lied about being intimate, arguing in the car, being extremely drunk and about why she was asked to leave the party,” the petition reads.

“There is a witness that says, “THE GIRL shot first” and he was asked repeatedly in different ways and maintained the same answer. Plus Megan, the victim, lied on Gayle King, on her IG lives and in interviews. She also went from stating, she didn’t know who did it and that her back was turned, to “You shot me”. Her story then progressed to that she saw him do it when she turned around. Later, that she turned her neck, seeing it from the side,” according to the Chang.org petition.

Tory Lanez could face 22 years in prison and deportation when he is sentenced in January of 2023.

So far, his team of high-powered lawyers have yet to reveal if he plans to appeal the verdict.