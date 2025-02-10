Donald Trump Clowns Taylor Swift After Super Bowl Boos

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump took the opportunity to taunt Taylor Swift after she was booed to hell at the Super Bowl.

President Donald Trump seized the moment to mock Taylor Swift on Sunday night (February 9) after the pop superstar was met with jeers from the crowd at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Swift, attending the game at Caesars Superdome to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, appeared on the jumbotron, only to be met with a chorus of boos.

Rather than reacting with frustration, the Grammy Award-winning singer handled it with her signature humor. A now-viral video captured Swift giving a dramatic side-eye before smiling at rapper Ice Spice, seated next to her, and asking another friend, “What’s going on?”

On his Truth Social platform, President Donald Trump shared a side-by-side clip comparing the crowd’s cheers for him to the boos for Swift.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!” Trump wrote.

Trump’s comments added fuel to ongoing political tensions surrounding Swift, who endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

However, many speculated that the boos weren’t political but instead came from Philadelphia Eagles supporters, unwilling to cheer for the girlfriend of a Chiefs player after their team’s recent playoff loss.

After the Chiefs suffered a crushing 40-22 defeat, Kelce faced reporters in the locker room with a grim look.

“You don’t lose like that without everything going bad,” he admitted. “(We) just couldn’t find that spark, we couldn’t find that momentum.”