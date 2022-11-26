Pharcyde Celebrates “Bizarre Ride” Anniversary & Kim Kardashian Love With Unearthed Song

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Slimkid3 spoke to AllHipHop about the reality television queen showing love to the West Coast legends.

The Pharcyde is having a resurgence of sorts. Granted, not all four members have reunited—B##### Brown remains the sole holdout—but Imani, Slimkid3 and Fatlip are swimming forward. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde, the group has released “My Man,” the album’s intended finale. For roughly three minutes, Slimkid3 and Fatlip join J Swift over a funky, jazz-infused bass line that was so dominant in 1990s Hip-Hop.

The track arrives just weeks after Kim Kardashian (and apparent Pharcyde fan) shared a screenshot of the Bizarre Ride II cover art to her Instagram Stories as she bumped “Passin Me By.” The group was appreciative of the gesture and reacted on their respective social media accounts.

“Thank you so much for always showing love to our music,” Fatlip wrote in an Instagram post. “We are currently filming a documentary about about Pharcyde. If we could get an interview with you, that would be awesome. Either way, thank you again for supporting the Pharcyde throughout the years.”

Speaking to AllHipHop, Slimkid3 echoed those sentiments, saying, “All I can say is we are grateful for the big love and continued support of our records. I’m happy to see that we’ve inspired her musically. I was extremely excited to see so much love being shown to the Pharcyde. It made our day.”

Pharcyde followed up Bizarre Ride II with Labcabincalifornia in 1995, which spawned the J Dilla-produced singles “Drop” and “Runnin.” While the album didn’t fare as well commercially, it was ultimately revered by Hip-Hop purists as the years went on. But it would also mark the end of the Pharcyde as a quartet. Fatlip soon left to pursue a solo career and the group eventually dissolved. Thirty years later, Fatlip, Imani and Slimkid3 have reunited as The Farside (formerly of the Pharcyde), while B##### Brown continues to collaborate with Gorillaz.