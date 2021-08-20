Pharrell Williams Cousin’s Death Labeled A Homicide

Pharrell’s cousin was shot and killed by the cops in Virginia Beach last March. And now investigators believe his death was ruled a homicide!

The death of Pharrell Williams’ cousin has been ruled a homicide.

Donovon Lynch, 25, was shot dead by a police officer in Virginia Beach, Virginia in March and his famous relative demanded federal authorities investigate the incident.

Now, an autopsy report obtained by the New York Post has ruled Lynch died by homicide, although no criminal charges have been filed as yet.

Lynch sustained two gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A grand state jury will meet next month to discuss the case.

Back in June, Lynch’s father launched a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming his son was shot “unlawfully and without warning” in response to a separate shooting Donovon had no part in.

Virginia Beach Police officials claimed the 25 year old was “brandishing a handgun at the time of the shooting”. This allegation has been disputed.

The officer who shot Lynch was placed on administrative leave following the incident.