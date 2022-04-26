Pharrell Finds New Home For His Festival After Virginia Beach Police Killed His Cousin

Pharrell is moving his Something in the Water Festival from his hometown of Virginia Beach to Washington, D.C.

The Neptunes member’s festival heads to Washington, D.C. for Juneteenth Weekend (June 17-19). Pharrell moved the event from his hometown of Virginia Beach to D.C. after Virginia Beach police killed his cousin Donovan Lynch in 2021.

“Something in the Water is a Black solution (LOVE) for a systemic issue, and this year we are taking our celebration to a higher platform – the nation’s capital during Juneteenth Weekend,” Pharrell said in a press release. “We want to show the world that there is Something in the Water across the whole DMV, and I want to continue to bring awareness to the greatness within these communities and invite large corporations to show up for the people.”

Pharrell added, “D.C. has always been a deep inspiration to me as a person and a musician. It is the land where Go-Go Music was birthed which has provided so much for our people. Our sponsors continue to go the extra mile to show that Something in the Water is so much more than a festival. The goodwill we generate is a defining trait of who we are. We will always have the hottest artists, but to pair that energy with these brands showing up for the community is what makes this festival a vehicle for change.”

Ashanti, Ja Rule, J.I.D, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, Pusha T, Run The Jewels, Saba, Teyana Taylor, Tierra Whack, T.I. and Tyler, The Creator have been booked for the event.

Pharrell will perform with “Phriends” at the festival. Something in the Water’s official flyer also teases “some people we can’t announce.”

Tickets for the 2022 Something in the Water Festival go on sale to the general public on April 30.

Check out the full lineup for Pharrell’s festival below.