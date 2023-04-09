Pharrell Williams To Be Honored At Grammys On The Hill Awards

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pharrell Williams will receive a special honor from the United States government and the Grammys. Take a look!

Pharrell Williams will be honored at the 2023 Grammys on the Hill Awards later this month.

The “Happy” singer will be feted alongside U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Bill Cassidy at the annual event, which brings together congressional leaders and musical artists to recognise those who have led the fight for creators’ rights.

“I’m very grateful to be honored at this year’s Grammys on the Hill among some incredible other honorees who have done tremendous advocacy work for others,” Williams said in a statement. “It’s important that we show up for each other and support one another to ensure that we can keep creating.”

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, added, “Grammys on the Hill is a celebration like no other, spotlighting music’s unifying power as we bring together our nation’s leaders with some of the most renowned artists in the world. It’s a privilege to honor Pharrell alongside Senate Majority Leader Schumer and Senator Cassidy, all of whom have fought tirelessly for pro-music policy that protects the creatives that make up our community.”

The awards ceremony will take place at The Hamilton Live in Washington, D.C., on April 26th.