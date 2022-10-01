Pharrell Launching New Auction Platform

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Pharrell Williams is selling some of his clothing and accessories from the last 20 years in an online auction.

The “Happy” singer has launched an online auction platform named Joopiter to sell collections from his 11 storage vaults worth of luxury goods, The Financial Times reports.

The platform’s inaugural collection, Son of a Pharaoh, named after Pharrell’s father, will go live on October 11th.

Pharrell explained to The Financial Times why he decided to launch his own platform to sell his items instead of using existing ones.

“I’m not going to sell furniture on StockX,” the singer said. “I’m not going to sell, you know, 20-plus-carat diamond rings on (The) RealReal.”

He also called the process of clearing out some of his possessions “an enlightening experience.”

Joopiter’s Instagram gives fans a sneak peek into some items that may be on sale in the near future.

These include a multicolored diamond N.E.R.D. chain made by jeweler Jacob & Co., a gold PlayStation Portable, a multicolor leather jacket with “WOMEN’S RIGHTS” written across the chest, and multiple pairs of crystal-covered Adidas sneakers.

Initially, the site will focus on Pharrell’s own possessions, but the founder said it will eventually branch out into collections from other people.

Elsewhere in the interview, the reporter asked Pharrell if he is working on Rihanna’s ninth album, but the singer declined to answer.