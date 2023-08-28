Pharrell Williams Tells Tyler, The Creator New N.E.R.D Music Is In The Works

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pharrell Williams is working on new N.E.R.D music and is experimenting with chords he has never used before.

Pharrell Williams has revealed he’s working on new N.E.R.D music. Speaking to Tyler, The Creator for an interview with GQ, the “Happy” singer shared he has been working on “12 N.E.R.D records” while in Paris.

“They’re big choruses, but you know, out of nowhere, I’ll just come out of nowhere with the three-bar, crazy-nuts chords that go three-bar to four-bar to eight-bar,” he told Tyler. “It’s good bro, it’s good.

“This is like that feeling that I felt when we made In Search Of… I won’t sit here and tell you that they were hits. I knew it was different, and I knew there won’t be nothing out there like this. But I’m talking about the feeling. I wanted to do everything. I wanted feelings. I wanted the motherf##kin’ great composition.”

Williams also noted that recording the new N.E.R.D material has seen him experimenting with “chords I never used before.”

N.E.R.D was originally formed in 1999 and has three members: Pharrell, Chad Hugo and Shay Haley. The band released their latest studio album, No One Ever Really Dies. in 2017.

Williams has not confirmed a release date for the new collection of N.E.R.D music.