Pharrell Williams & Anna Wintour Hosting Star-Studded Olympic Party In Paris

Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour are teaming up to host an illustrious party celebrating the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.

The duo, alongside LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault and Comcast NBC Universal Chairman Brian Roberts, will light up the eve of the opening ceremony with a star-studded event at the Fondation Louis Vuitton later this month.

Stars like Charlize Theron, Serena Williams, Rosalia, and Omar Sy are expected to make waves at the gathering.

Pharrell Williams, the Louis Vuitton men’s creative director, expressed his excitement in a statement.

“It’s an honor for me to co-host this very special event with Anna, Mr Arnault, and Brian the night before the momentous Opening Ceremony. The Olympics are a celebration of diversity, humanity, and creativity – all of which bring us closer together as one human race.”

Williams emphasized the Olympic spirit, saying, “The Olympics are a humbling reminder that there is so much more that unites us than divides us. There is so much beauty in sport, and we will be celebrating this joyous time in a very special way.”

Interactive installations and activities such as archery, basketball, and table tennis will provide entertainment.

Culinary delights will be served by Michelin-starred chef Jean Imbert, with cocktails curated by Moët Hennessy.

The celebration is part of Pharrell Williams’ larger effort to embrace the French capital as it hosts the Olympic Games.

His recent Louis Vuitton menswear show at Paris Fashion Week seamlessly blended Olympic themes with global cultural elements, showcasing his dedication to this monumental event.

In keeping with the spirit of unity and excellence, LVMH has also crafted outfits for the volunteers who will present medals to the athletes.

Additionally, Louis Vuitton has designed trays to display the medals during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.