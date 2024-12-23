Pharrell Williams Named UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pharrell Williams has been named a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, spotlighting efforts to expand education, cultural preservation, and entrepreneurship for marginalized communities.

Pharrell Williams has stepped into a new role as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, taking on a global mission to champion artistic education and entrepreneurship.

The announcement was made during a ceremony at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on Tuesday, where the renowned musician and fashion innovator pledged to promote initiatives aimed at preserving Indigenous heritage, enhancing educational access for women, preventing genocide, and fostering equality.

“Growing up in Virginia, never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be given an opportunity like this one,” Williams said during his acceptance speech before an audience of international dignitaries.

The appointment marks a significant milestone not only for Williams but for the United States, as he is the first American to hold this role since the country’s reentry into UNESCO in 2022 after a years-long absence.

The Grammy-winning artist’s connection to Paris has deepened in recent years. Just two years ago, he was named men’s creative director for the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton, solidifying his influence in the fashion industry. Recently, he took the stage to perform at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, further cementing his ties to the French capital and its cultural scene.

In his speech, Williams emphasized the importance of education and opportunity for those in underserved communities. “I really hope to deepen that sense of unity and togetherness,” he said. “My goal is to promote the kind of education that helps even the odds for marginalized kids like myself, and adults by closing the opportunity path.”

He continued, “At the core of everything that I do is the belief that opportunity should not be determined by the circumstances of where you come from.”

The appointment also comes on the heels of one of his standout moments last year when his Louis Vuitton Spring 2025 men’s line was unveiled at UNESCO’s iconic headquarters. Williams described the showcase as an “homage to mankind.”

As Pharrell Williams embarks on his new role, the musician, designer, and philanthropist carries with him a vision of inclusivity and hope. Through education, cultural preservation, and entrepreneurship, he intends to inspire the next generation and bridge the gaps that hold back marginalized communities.