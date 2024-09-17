Pharrell Williams Urges Fellow Celebs To “Shut Up” About Political Endorsements 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

While many celebrities endorsed political candidates, Pharrell Williams believes they should keep their opinions to themselves.

Pharrell Williams wishes celebrities would “shut up” and stop endorsing political candidates amid the upcoming elections in November.

The multi-hyphenate producer vented his frustrations over his fellow celebs airing their political stances during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I don’t do politics,” Williams explained. “In fact, I get annoyed sometimes when I see celebrities trying to tell you [who to vote for].

Pop icon Taylor Swift was headline news after joining the celebrities endorsing Kamala Harris. Multiple rappers have announced their support for the Vice President or her political rival, Donald Trump. However, Pharrell Williams believes some of his peers should keep their opinions to themselves.

“There are celebrities that I respect that have an opinion,” he added. “But not all of them. I’m one of them people [who says], ‘What the heck? Shut up. Nobody asked you.’ When people get out there and get self-righteous and they roll up their sleeves and s###, and they are out there walking around with a placard: ‘Shut up!’ So, no, I would rather stay out of the way.”

Nonetheless, Pharrell Williams intends to vote but values action over public support.

“Obviously, I’m going to vote how I’m going to vote,” he continued. “I care about my people and I care about the country, but I feel there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and I’m really about the action.”

In line with his focus on “action,” Pharrell Williams recently hinted at upcoming changes at Louis Vuitton after being heckled by a PETA activist protesting his role as the brand’s men’s creative director.

“Rome wasn’t made in a day,” he stated. “And sometimes, when you have plans to change things and situations, you have to get in a situation of power and of influence where you can change people’s minds and help progression.”