Two Women Shot At Philadelphia Eagles Victory Parade, Suspect Still At Large 

Two women were shot during the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl parade as crowds gathered to celebrate the victory.

Two women have reportedly been shot as the city came together to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl win at the parade on Friday (February 14).

CBS News reports the shooting occurred along Philadelphia’s Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood as crowds gathered to celebrate the Eagles Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The outlet reports police said the two female victims were both shot in the leg, but the vast crowd was apparently oblivious to the gunfire. The women sought treatment at the medic tent at 23rd and Spring Garden streets and are in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear. Local reports state cops are searching for a suspect wearing a gray Eagles jersey.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker had previously urged fans to celebrate safely and avoid climbing light poles.

The parade route was heavily secured, with police presence, dump trucks, and heavy equipment blocking side streets.

As of the latest reports, no arrests have been confirmed in connection with the shooting.

The incident is still under investigation, with details about what led to the shooting remaining unclear.

The shooting comes exactly one year after a similar incident at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade in 2024.

Gunfire erupted near the parade route in downtown Kansas City as crowds celebrated the win. The shooting left one person dead and 21 others injured.