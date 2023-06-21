Philthy Rich Catches Break In Gun Case; Receives Probation Instead Of Prison Time

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Prosecutors wanted a judge to sentence Philthy Rich to 30 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge.

Philthy Rich avoided a prison sentence for making a false statement in acquisition of a firearm.

According to the Mercury News, Judge James Mahan sentenced the Bay Area rapper to two years of probation in a Nevada court on Wednesday (June 21). Philthy Rich, whose real name is Phillip Beasley, pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge in May.

“We’re very gratified that the judge recognized the many contributions that Mr. Beasley has made to the community and the fact that he has remained trouble-free over the two-and-a-half years since this event occurred,” his lawyer David Chesnoff said.

Philthy Rich recruited a woman named Jasmine Garcia to illegally purchase guns from a Las Vegas shop in 2021. A prior conviction did not allow him to possess firearms.

Garcia accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to time served. Prosecutors sought a 30-year prison sentence for Philthy Rich. The prosecution said he was “no stranger to the criminal justice system” and complained about sentencing for his past convictions.

“Despite his persistent criminal conduct, Beasley has been repeatedly awarded lenient sentences,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Frierson wrote in a sentencing memo.

The judge sided with Philthy Rich’s attorneys, who pushed for no time behind bars. The veteran rapper praised his lawyers on Instagram Stories.

View the post below.