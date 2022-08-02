Pioneer DJ D-Nice Joins Tech Start-Up To Merge Community And Government

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

D-Nice, one of Hip-Hop’s pioneers from the Golden Era of rap music, has announced he has entered the tech market, investing money and his social currency into a Silicon Valley-based startup that aims to revolutionize how governments and residents engage. Simplicity Tech Inc. announced that the DJ has joined the company’s Advisory Board as an […]

D-Nice, one of Hip-Hop’s pioneers from the Golden Era of rap music, has announced he has entered the tech market, investing money and his social currency into a Silicon Valley-based startup that aims to revolutionize how governments and residents engage.

Simplicity Tech Inc. announced that the DJ has joined the company’s Advisory Board as an investor and ambassador representing the City of Los Angeles.

According to a press release, “Simplicity app is a city in your phone where people find all critical city updates, emergencies, outages, road closures, enforcements, city events, and more. The app is currently used in over 100 cities, including San Francisco Bay Area and Chicago suburbs.”

Tapping D-Nice and his powerful “Club Quarantine” following, a network that includes everyone from his homies from The Bronx to United States presidents, is a brilliant idea.

During the 2020 pandemic quarantine season and the civil unrest in the streets, D-Nice provided millions a safe virtual space to engage, fellowship, and decompress.

He also wove in community, love, and social justice themes, calling people to vote, raising money for HBCUs, and marrying action and entertainment with technology through the Instagram platform.

With this newest partnership, D-Nice and Simplicity hope to bring “people closer,” and unite their respective “communities.”

“Club Quarantine demonstrated the power of technology as a tool to bring together a community of people around the power of music,” said the DJ, whose real name is Derrick Jones. “Simplicity is another example of leveraging technology to lift the spirits and deepen the relationships among people in cities around the world. The alignment was too obvious not to be part of the movement.”

Juraj Gago, the co-founder of Simplicity, said, “We believe that any city in the world can utilize the Simplicity app and help its residents navigate the chaos of current social networks and misinformation.”

“Having Derrick back up this critical mission is significant and can help the company achieve our main goal: to improve life in cities.”

D-Nice is excited about the collaboration. He is also enthusiastic about performing Club Quarantine Live at Carnegie Hall in New York City on August 4th.