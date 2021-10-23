Pitbull Called Out For Ignoring Human Rights Abuses In Saudi Arabia

Pitbull, hip-hop news, gold school

Cuban-American Hip-Hop artist Pitbull is in the news again, but it’s not for his music.

Critics are calling the “On the Floor” chart-topper out for having double standards regarding human rights and for not social distancing.

According to the Middle East Eye, many are blasting the Miami native for performing in Saudi Arabia — touting that the kingdom’s international human rights violations and their involvement in the Yemen war as evidence that he excuses some countries for treating people poorly while holding others to the fire.

Those critics, many of those fans, took to social media to express their outrage.

“Forget the human rights abuses and the starving Yemenis. Celebrate 250,000 Saudi men singing along to Pitbull instead.”

“This is jaw-dropping, but not as astonishing and horrifying as their involvement in massacres across the region”

The organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) states in their World Report 2021 the following about the Saudi’s over six-year record of human rights abuse:

“Saudi authorities in 2020 continued to repress dissidents, human rights activists, and independent clerics. Prominent women’s rights activists detained in 2018 remained in detention while on trial for their women’s rights advocacy, including Loujain al-Hathloul, Mayaa al-Zahrani, Samar Badawi, Nouf Abdulaziz, and Nassima al-Sadah.”

“In March, Saudi Arabia opened a mass trial of 68 Jordanians and Palestinians detained beginning in 2018 on vague allegations of links with a “terrorist organization.” Family members of defendants described a range of abuses by Saudi authorities following the arrests, including enforced disappearances, long-term solitary confinement, and torture.”

“Over a dozen prominent activists convicted on charges arising from their peaceful activities were serving long prison sentences. Prominent activist Waleed Abu al-Khair continued to serve a 15-year sentence that the Specialized Criminal Court imposed on him after convicting him in 2014 on charges stemming solely from his peaceful criticism in media interviews and on social media of human rights abuses.”

The organization also touches on the Yemen conflict:

“As the leader of the coalition that began military operations against Houthi forces in Yemen on March 26, 2015, Saudi Arabia has committed numerous violations of international humanitarian law. As of June, at least 7,825 civilians had been killed in the conflict, including 2,138 children, and 12,416 wounded since 2015, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), although the actual civilian casualty count is likely much higher. Most of these casualties were a result of coalition airstrikes. The Armed Conflict and Event Data Project estimates that 112,000 people have died from the hostilities, including 12,000 civilians.”

“Since March 2015, Human Rights Watch has documented numerous unlawful attacks by the coalition that have hit homes, markets, hospitals, schools, and mosques. Some of these attacks may amount to war crimes.”

People are up in arms in the artist’s hypocrisy. As reported by AllHipHop.com, he recently blasted Cuba sympathizers for their support of an inhumane and what he believed is an unjust government— one so abominable that his own parents had to immigrate into the United States.

The fans also got on Pitbull because the Saudi’s have a relaxed relationship with COVID-19. And throughout the packed crowd, not a mask could be seen.

“This Is Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last night. Feels like Covid is done n dusted here. Touch wood! All the best to the organisers.”

Pitbull has not released a statement about the controversy, though he did shout the city out for hosting him… Oh, no he quiet.

“Grateful to everyone who came out to party with us on the #IFEELGOODTOUR Also want to say a big thank you to @IGGYAZALEA, a REAL ONE. Amazing having you on the tour with us Dale! @TheMostBadOnes”

Grateful to everyone who came out to party with us on the #IFEELGOODTOUR

Also want to say a big thank you to @IGGYAZALEA, a REAL ONE.

Amazing having you on the tour with us 🙏🏻

“@RiyadhSeason It was an honor to open. Thank you for the opportunity. Imagine more, Dale!”