Pitbull Drops Millions On Naming Rights To FIU Football Stadium 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

FIU will become Pitbull Stadium after the Florida native bought the naming rights in a five-year deal approved Tuesday.

Pitbull just made a major purchase, buying the naming rights to Florida International’s football stadium (FIU).

On Tuesday morning (August 5), news surfaced that Mr. 305 was finalizing a multi-million-dollar deal. According to ESPN, the FIU Board of Trustees approved a five-year contract for the naming rights. Pitbull will pay the school $1.2 million annually for five years, with the option to renew for another five years at the end of the term.

FIU Stadium will become Pitbull Stadium and reportedly the first college athletics building named after a musician.

The outlet reports the rapper and singer will breathe new life into the stadium with a fresh anthem. Additionally, Pitbull is contractually obliged to post about the school on social media and attend at least one fundraiser annually.

The deal also offers some perks for Pitbull, including two private suites for home games. He can also use the stadium on at least 10 days during the year, and his vodka brand, Voli 305, will be distributed in the stadium. Pitbull will also receive the title “Official Entrepreneur of FIU Athletics.”

The school celebrated the new deal on Instagram, wishing Pitbull a warm welcome. “Mr. 305 is HOME,” the official FIU account wrote, announcing the newly crowned Pitbull stadium.

“What we’re doing here is groundbreaking. We’re making history. This is history in the making,” Pitbull told ESPN.”You’re going to see that every other university is going to want to do the same thing. But the difference is, we don’t do this for propaganda, we do it from the heart. We do it because it’s meaningful. We do it because I’m from the crib. I’m 305. I’m from the bottom. This is my backyard.”