Pitbull Responds After Kesha’s Name Removed From YouTube Video Title

Pitbull addresses fans’ concerns after Kesha’s name disappears from their Timber music video title on YouTube.

Pitbull responded after fans noticed Kesha’s name was missing from the YouTube title for their hit song Timber. Over the weekend, viewers took to social media to report the change from “Pitbull – Timber (Official Video) featuring Kesha” to “Pitbull – Timber (Official Video).”

Amid a wave of concern from Kesha’s loyal supporters, many speculated the change was linked to Pitbull’s tie with music producer Dr. Luke. On Sunday (August 18), Pitbull addressed the speculation.

“@KeshaRose and I have an incredible song together,” Pitbull stated. “Nothing will change this. Team Pitbull is looking into this matter. Always nothing but love for Kesha, Dale!”

Alongside his message, Pitbull shared a clip from the “Timber” video.

Kesha has yet to comment on the situation.

The TikTok singer’s career saw significant turmoil starting in 2014 due to a series of legal battles with her former producer Dr. Luke.

Kesha accused Dr. Luke of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2005, allegations he denied while countersuing her for breach of contract and defamation. Their prolonged court battle concluded in June 2023.

Most recently, Kesha released a new single titled “Joyride” under her label, Kesha Records.

As fans eagerly await clarity, the public’s reaction underscores the deep connection between artists and their collaborative legacies. The ongoing support from both Kesha’s and Pitbull’s fans showcases the enduring impact of their work together.