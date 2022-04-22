PJ Morton Recruits Stevie Wonder & Nas For “Be Like Water”

It is not often a musician can get two legendary guest features from different eras and different genres on the same song. R&B/Gospel singer PJ Morton can now boast that he did achieve that feat.

PJ Morton’s “Be Like Water” landed on DSPs today (April 22). The single features 25-time Grammy-winning Soul music icon Stevie Wonder and Hip Hop G.O.A.T. contender Nas.

“‘Be Like Water’ was definitely a phrase I had heard before,” states PJ Morton. “Bruce Lee made it famous of course, but it didn’t fully connect with me until we were all shut down and I had to pivot in my life like we all had to.”

The New Orleans-bred singer adds, “After I finished writing it I could only hear Nas’ voice on it. For him to actually get on it blew my mind. Then when Stevie Wonder agreed to be on it and to learn that Nas had always wanted to work with Stevie, it was beyond my wildest dreams!”

Previously, PJ Morton and Stevie Wonder collaborated on the Grammy-nominated “Only One” in 2013. Morton later won four Grammys, including the 2022 Album Of The Year gramophone for his contribution to Jon Batiste’s We Are. Plus, Morton’s Gospel According to PJ took home the Best Gospel Album trophy last year.

“Be Like Water” will be part of the tracklist for the upcoming Watch The Sun album which is due to drop on April 29. In addition to Nas and Stevie Wonder, PJ Morton’s next project will also feature Alex Isley, Chronixx, El DeBarge, Jill Scott, JoJo, Wale, and more.

Watch The Sun will come out via PJ Morton’s own Morton Records. Beginning this summer, Morton and his band will take the music of Watch The Sun on tour to three dozen cities across North America. He also has dates in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia.

Watch The Sun Cover Art

photo credit: Laiken Joy