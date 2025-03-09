Plan To Name Miami Streets After Hip-Hop Songs Met With Backlash

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A local commissioner aims to transform Miami streets into lyrical tributes honoring local rap legends and boosting city pride.

Hip-Hop may soon be Miami’s hottest ticket for tourism thanks to a new street renaming proposal from County Commissioner Keon Hardmon.

Forget palm trees and pastel-colored buildings—Hardemon envisions Miami-Dade County streets popping with local Hip-Hop flavor, honoring hometown artists like DJ Khaled and Trick Daddy with street signs featuring their iconic lyrics and catchy phrases.

CBS News Miami reports that more than 20 streets could soon carry the names of classic Hip-Hop hits and memorable catchphrases, transforming the cityscape into a rap tribute to the music that put Miami on the map.

The plan suggests turning everyday thoroughfares into instant Instagram-worthy landmarks.

Imagine taking a selfie beneath a street sign proudly declaring “Trick Love the Kids” or “We Da Best,” immortalizing Miami-born musicians who have defined the city’s cultural identity.

Hardemon, who represents Miami’s historic 18th Avenue Corridor, sees this project as more than just clever branding.

In his view, celebrating local artists in such a visible, public way could help revitalize neighborhoods and draw visitors eager to experience Miami’s authentic musical roots.

“I want people to feel good about their place,” Hardemon said. “You don’t have to leave the community to live in a better neighborhood—you can stay right here.”

The proposal has sparked lively debate among residents and community leaders, with some enthusiastically backing the idea as a fresh celebration of Miami’s Hip-Hop heritage, while others question whether the concept is practical or appropriate for public roadways.

No final decision was reached during the Tuesday session and the proposal is scheduled to come back to the commission for further discussion on March 18, giving Miami-Dade County residents time to weigh the potential impact of this lyrical street makeover.

At least the city got a win last week, when Hardemon’s proposal to rename a portion of Northwest 11th Avenue after Liberty City native Luther “Luke” Campbell was approved.

“Something truly special happened—something as big as a Star nomination on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The street where I grew up is officially being named after me, Luther Campbell!,” Luke wrote on social media.

HISTORIC MOMENT! 🙌🏾



Yesterday, something truly special happened—something as big as a Star nomination on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The street where I grew up is officially being named after me, Luther Campbell!



Huge thanks to Miami-Dade County Commissioner @KeonHardemon for… pic.twitter.com/xR6TKsiwiW — Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) March 5, 2025