Playboi Carti Announces Album Release Date Amid Claims Rapper Ordered Crew To Jump Fan 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Playboi Carti shared an important album update as a fan was going viral, accusing the rapper’s crew of jumping him.

A Playboi Carti fan has accused the rapper of ordering his entourage to jump him hours before the rapper confirmed an album date.

According to a video shared by the fan, it all stemmed from an autograph request. Apparently, Carti didn’t like the image he was asked to sign and snatched it away before ordering his crew to go after the fan.

“About ten minutes ago, Playboi Carti’s crew jumped me and my girlfriend all because I wanted to ask him to sign my picture,” the fan claimed.

The clip shows the fan approaching Playboi Carti’s vehicle with the photo in hand.

“He took my picture and he told his gang, ‘Go get his phone from him,’” the fan continued. “Me and my girl ran and they chased us down. And what I did is I gave him my girlfriend’s phone because I have the video of him snatching it and getting angry.”

The video then cuts to a chaotic scene, allegedly of Parti’s crew attempting to retrieve the phone. A woman can be heard screaming, “Stop! Get the f### off of me!”

The image in question appears to be a still from a video Playboi Carti shared on Instagram earlier this year. However, fans trolled the rapper over the video, with some trolling him with “Playboi Barbi” remarks.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, Playboi Carti confirmed a release date for his highly anticipated forthcoming album, I AM MUSIC.

He shared screenshots on Instagram of text messages confirming “NEW CARTI FRIDAY.”

Meanwhile, Playboi Carti also revealed his “CARNIVAL” collaborator Kanye West has been making beats for the album. He gave Ye a shout-out during a performance at ComplexCon on Saturday night (November 16).

“The album gon’ be crazy,” he teased. “I can’t wait to show y’all n#####.”