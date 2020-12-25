Playboi Carti Fans EXTREMELY Disappointed In “Whole Lotta Red” As Iggy Azalea Trashes Rapper On Christmas

(AllHipHop News)
Playboi Carti dropped his sophomore album “Whole Lotta Red,” and his fans are reacting with extreme disappointment.
And to make matters worse, his baby’s mom Iggy Azalea is dissing the rapper himself for a different reason!
Whole Lotta Red, which was executive produced by Kanye West features 24 songs, and guest appearances by artists like Kanye West, Future, and Kid Cudi.
Unfortunately, the album, nor the high-profile guest appearances were not enough to satisfy his fan base, as the album is being almost universally trashed by his fans all over the internet.
Meanwhile, Playboi Carti was eviscerated by Iggy Azalea for abandoning her and their son Onyx on Christmas day. Iggy took to Twitter to emote about her ex-boyfriend, claiming he cheated on her while she was pregnant with their son.
“Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son,” Iggy Azalea tweeted.
“Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more? TRASH,” she continued.
According to Iggy, Playboi Carti had a vacation planned with her and baby Onyx, but their getaway was ruined after she caught Playboi’s side piece in her closet.
“Although you hid in a whole closet from my house keeper so it’s not like you have any dignity I guess,” Iggy snapped.
Iggy said she and Playboi spent Christmas Eve together, and he professed his love for her. But being dumped on Christmas day was too much for the rapper and “her’ son, and the Australian native couldn’t think of any other option, so she called him out on Twitter.
“This is very much NOT me being bitter, it’s me not ducking with trifling a## s### that happens at the expense of my son….Everything not for the net, but at a certain point when someone just taking advantage like CRAZY airing it out is all you can do. Night.”