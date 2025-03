Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Playboi Carti finally confirmed the arrival of his much-delayed third studio album, I AM MUSIC, but skepticism lingers among his loyal listeners who have heard it all before.

After months of suspense and a seemingly endless trail of teasers, Carti took to Instagram Stories on Thursday (March 9) to announce, “MY ALBUM DONE.”

He followed up on X (Twitter) with a one-word tweet confirming the project will arrive Friday (March 14).

Adding fuel to the promotional fire, billboards emblazoned with the slogan “STREETS READY” have surfaced in major cities like New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

Streaming giant Spotify joined the hype machine, plastering its logo alongside the cryptic phrase, fueling anticipation for Carti’s upcoming release.

I AM MUSIC is the follow-up to Carti’s critically praised and commercially successful 2020 album Whole Lotta Red, which dropped on Christmas Day and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

This time around, however, Carti has declared he plans on flying solo, publicly stating he will forego any guest features to craft the album entirely on his own.

Playboi Carti Teases Album Cuts

Still, the rumored production credits alone have sparked significant buzz. Carti has hinted that Kanye West, Travis Scott, Mike Dean, Metro Boomin and Wheezy have lent their sonic wizardry to the project.

PLAYBOI CARTI x TRAVIS SCOTT

“CRUSH”

🚨 MUSIC VIDEO SNIPPET pic.twitter.com/Qmk2C5FFUO — ⛤ (@unseenopium) December 16, 2024

Wheezy, in particular, ratcheted up excitement by confirming the inclusion of a sample from Jay-Z’s classic track “Girls, Girls, Girls.”

Carti has already given audiences a taste of what’s to come, previewing several new tracks during his December 2024 performance at Rolling Loud Miami, including one titled “Ketamine.”

In addition, he dropped the album’s official lead single, “All Red,” on his 29th birthday, further stoking buzz for the record.

Yet even with these enticing breadcrumbs, longtime listeners remain wary. The repeated delays and shifting timelines have left many questioning whether March 14 will indeed mark a genuine release or another false start.