Playboi Carti, NBA YoungBoy Headline Rolling Loud In Orlando

Rolling Loud 2026 moves to Orlando with Playboi Carti, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Don Toliver headlining the festival’s only US date.

Rolling Loud announced its 2026 lineup today (January 14), revealing Playboi Carti, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Don Toliver as headliners for the festival’s only United States date this year.

The Hip-Hop festival will take place May 8-10, 2026, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, marking the first time Rolling Loud has been held in the city.

“This lineup is a statement,” said Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif. “Playboi Carti, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Don Toliver each represent different forces shaping Hip-Hop right now, and bringing them together for our only U.S. festival of 2026 felt intentional. Eleven years in, Rolling Loud is still about putting the culture first and creating moments, elevating new voices, and building something that fans can feel proud to be part of.”

The announcement marks a significant shift for Rolling Loud, which has traditionally held multiple US festivals each year but is consolidating into a single major event in 2026. The Orlando location offers a 60,000-person capacity venue and positions the festival in Florida’s entertainment hub during the summer festival season.

Playboi Carti returns to Rolling Loud following his memorable 2025 California performance, where he delivered a 2.5-hour marathon set just days after releasing his I AM MUSIC album.

The performance featured a surprise appearance by The Weeknd and was livestreamed by Kai Cenat from the stage.

NBA YoungBoy will make his Rolling Loud headlining debut at the Orlando festival, representing a major milestone for the Louisiana rapper who has built one of Hip-Hop’s most devoted fanbases.

The 24-year-old artist sold over 500,000 tickets during his 2025 MASA Tour and continues to build anticipation for his upcoming album, Slime Cry.

Don Toliver joins the headlining trio following several standout Rolling Loud performances, including an insane motorcyclist stunt inside a cage at Rolling Loud Miami 2024.

The Houston artist is preparing for his highly anticipated 2026 album OCTANE and has established himself as one of Hip-Hop’s most dynamic live performers.

The festival lineup extends beyond the headliners to showcase Hip-Hop’s current landscape, featuring established artists like Chief Keef and Sexyy Red alongside rising stars including EsDeeKid, Fakemink, Destroy Lonely, BossMan Dlow, OsamaSon, Nettspend, and PlaqueBoyMax.

The diverse roster reflects Rolling Loud’s commitment to representing both Hip-Hop veterans and emerging voices shaping the genre’s future.

Rolling Loud co-founder Matt Zingler emphasized the strategic decision to make Orlando the festival’s sole US destination.

“We wanted to bring Rolling Loud back to the summer and build it without compromise,” Zingler said in a statement. “With Orlando, we’re able to be more accessible for fans, expand our footprint, and think long-term. Rolling Loud has always been about meeting the culture where it’s going, not where it’s been.”

The festival format features three stages named Punx, Loud, and Tent, along with a carnival space and the Rolling Arena.

Rolling Loud 2026 will also include RL Week, a series of exclusive events, pre-parties, afterparties, pop-ups, and theme park takeovers throughout Orlando during festival week, though specific details remain under wraps.

Ticket pricing starts at $279 for general admission passes and $599 for VIP passes, reflecting Rolling Loud’s commitment to accessibility while delivering a premium festival experience.

Rolling Loud India is also confirmed to return in November 2026, following its successful debut in the market in November 2025, which drew 65,000 fans and featured headliners Central Cee, Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver, and Karan Aujla.