Playboi Carti Reveals Cover Art & Release Date For ‘Whole Lotta Red’ Album

By : / Categories : News / December 22, 2020

The "Woke Up Like This" performer is finally ready to let loose his new project.

(AllHipHop News) 

Fans of Playboi Carti have been patiently waiting for his next body of work for years. Whole Lotta Red now has an official release date.

The Atlanta-bred rapper is dropping his second studio LP on Christmas Day (December 25). Playboi Carti has not released an official album since 2018’s Die Lit.

On Tuesday morning, Carti tweeted out the “12/25” date. Two days earlier, he tweeted that Whole Lotta Red is his “best work yet.”

There is now a live link to pre-order a digital copy of Whole Lotta Red. The project is being sold for $11 at shop.playboicarti.com.

