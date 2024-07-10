Plies Accuses Mainstream Media Of Burying Donald Trump’s Alleged Ties To Jeffrey Epstein 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Plies claimed mainstream media “failed the American people badly” by not reporting on Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Jeffery Epstein.

Plies is criticizing mainstream media platforms over their coverage of the 2024 presidential election, claiming outlets are going overboard with their coverage of President Joe Biden to “bury” reports of Donald Trump’s alleged ties to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

On Tuesday (July 9), the “Shawty” hitmaker took to X (Twitter) to share his perspective.

“So Trump In The Epstein Files Is Why Mainstream Media Don’t Wanna Let Go Of The Biden Story!!” he began. “The Longer They Keep That Front & Center In The News. The More They Can Stay Away From The Trump/Epstein Story!!!! In Hopes To Bury It!!!”

So Trump In The Epstein Files Is Why Mainstream Media Don’t Wanna Let Go Of The Biden Story!! The Longer They Keep That Front & Center In The News. The More They Can Stay Away From The Trump/Epstein Story!!!! In Hopes To Bury It!!! — Plies (@plies) July 9, 2024

Plies returned with a follow-up post on Wednesday morning. He shared a clip from a documentary about Trump’s relationship with Epstein.

“Wait So It’s A Whole Documentary About Trump & Epstein????” he added. “What Was Trump Calling Epstein For A 3am?? Man Mainstream Has Failed The American People Badly!! This Is Extremely Embarrassing.”

😳 Wait So It’s A Whole Documentary About Trump & Epstein???? What Was Trump Calling Epstein For A 3am?? Man Mainstream Has Failed The American People Badly!! This Is Extremely Embarrassing 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bZY9TJZ0UV — Plies (@plies) July 10, 2024

Plies’ remarks arrive after a congressman raised the topic during a House Democrats meeting Tuesday. A Florida judge recently released court transcripts from the 2006 prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein.

“We hear a lot from our constituents on different issues but something I’ve heard that doesn’t seem to be being covered are the Epstein files,” Vice Chair of the House Democratic Caucus Ted Lieu, D-Calif., stated.

“Donald Trump is sort of all over this,” he added. “There are pictures of him with Jeffrey Epstein. He’s taken multiple plane flights with Epstein with young girls on board. He’s in call logs with Epstein,” Lieu said.

Ted Lieu: "Something I've heard that doesn't seem to be getting covered is the Epstein files … Donald Trump is all over this … y'all might want to look at that." pic.twitter.com/dh5mK1rHxX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 9, 2024

Trump previously admitted to knowing the disgraced financier but said, “I don’t think I’ve spoken to him in 15 years.” He also insisted, “I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you.”