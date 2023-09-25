Plies “Drunk In Love” Over New Britney Spears Pole Dancing Video: “This My Beyoncé”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Britney Spears donned a neon pink bikini in her latest raunchy pole dancing video, causing Plies to lose all decorum.

Plies has ramped up his playful obsession with Britney Spears up a notch after the pop princess shared a raunchy new video.

The Florida-bred rapper has been thirsting over the “Baby One More Time” hitmaker on social media recently, posting his reaction to her dancing videos. He’s given her pet nicknames while sharing his commentary, and now he’s comparing Spears to Beyoncé.

On Sunday, (September 24) the “Baby One More Time” hitmaker posted a video of her pole dancing. She donned a tiny neon pink bikini and black pumps as she gyrated her hips for the camera.

Allowing the video to speak for itself, the Grammy Award winner captioned the clip with a series of nail polish emojis. Check out the video below.

However, the video was too much for Plies, who lost his mind over her dancing, likening Britney Spears to Beyoncé.

He shared his reaction to the clip, giggling manically throughout and lusting over her provocative poses. “This My Beyonce U My Beyonce!!!!! I’m Drunk In Love Bih!!!!!” he penned in the caption.

Social media users have come to expect Plies’ reaction to Britney Spears’ dancing videos.

“I knew plies was gone lose his shyt with this one,” one fan replied to Plies.

“Y’all can’t tell me she ain’t doing this for Plies,” another commenter stated. “I’m not even mad about it. Pop that for a real one.”