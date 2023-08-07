Watch: Plies Reacts To Montgomery Brawl: “I Wish I Was In Alabama Tonight” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Plies shared a video of himself energetically throwing hands in reaction to the viral brawl at the Montgomery Riverfront Sunday.

Videos of the chaotic fight went viral Sunday (August 6), featuring a large group engaged in a brawl just feet from the water. Fists, feet and even chairs went flying in a dispute reportedly over one boat blocking another vessel at the dock.

Plies took to Instagram to share his reaction to the mele, saying, “I wish I was in Alabama tonight.” In a video, the Florida native bobbed and weaved as he acted out how he would act in the fight. He also mocked the alleged aggressors, declaring, “them boys caught y’all f### ass tonight.”

Plies shared a bunch of crying with laughter emojis in the caption but added, “As Long As They Ain’t Whip No Kids Or Women.” Check out the video below.

Montgomery Mayor: “Justice Will Be Served”

Meanwhile, Montgomery police confirmed they issued four active warrants in relation to the incident, according to WSFA 12 News. Authorities confirmed they detained several people at the scene with charges pending. Cops may take additional action after investigators view the multiple videos of the brawl.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed promised “justice will be served,” in a statement Sunday afternoon:

“Last night, the Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job. Warrants are being signed and justice will be served.

This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred. As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community. Those who choose violent actions will be held accountable by our criminal justice system.”