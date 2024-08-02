Plies Slams Black Donald Trump Supporters Following Controversial NABJ Panel 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Plies unleashed on Donald Trump’s Black supporters and said Trump is “feeling this election slipping away.”

Plies is calling out Donald Trump’s Black supporters after the former President’s appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Convention in Chicago earlier this week.

Trump caused controversy during the panel, attacking the hosts and bashing the panel. He also questioned whether Vice President Kamala Harris “could be” a DEI hire and disputed her Blackness.

The Florida rapper has been vocal with his critiques of Trump over the years, and he took to social media to slam his appearance. Furthermore, Plies called out Donald Trump’s Black supporters, questioning their continued endorsement and their silence following the convention.

“I’m just trying to muthafuckin see why everybody’s so g###### quiet,” he began. “Where are all the g###### people at? The Trump for Black folks? Where the f### is y’all? ‘Cause somebody needs to kick y’all right in y’all smelly a####, right muthafuckin now. All of a sudden today, y’all are so muthafuckin quiet today.”

He continued, echoing the Harris campaign’s statement that Trump showed “exactly who he is” at the NABJ panel.

“Y’all ain’t got a f##### thing to say today,” Plies added. “All I’mma muthafuckin say is, ‘NABJ.’ That’s all I’ve got to muthafuckin say. That muthafucka got right on that muthafuckin stage and showed y’all how he feels about muthafuckas who don’t look like him. He showed you, right in your muthafuckin face.”

Plies followed up on X (Twitter), claiming, “Trump Is Feeling This Election Slipping Away From Him!! If It Gets To The Point He Feel He Cant Win He Will Ask For His Supporters To Burn It Down!!!”

Trump Is Feeling This Election Slipping Away From Him!! If It Gets To The Point He Feel He Cant Win He Will Ask For His Supporters To Burn It Down!!! — Plies (@plies) August 1, 2024

He also declared, “A White Man Don’t Get To Tell Black Folks What’s Black!!!!”

In another video, Plies mocked Donald Trump and said, “He Hate The Fact He Has To Ask Black People For Anything!!!”