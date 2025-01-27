Plies Slams Target For Axing DEI Initiatives, Vows To Boycott Company  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Plies criticized Target after the retailer rolled back its DEI initiatives, condemning the move as abandoning core values.

Plies is boycotting Target after the retailer announced it is rolling back its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives amid recent executive orders from Donald Trump.

The Florida native took to Instagram on Sunday (January 26), blasting the company in a video.

“Target has officially got on the muthafuckin crazy train,” Plies declared before stating his gripe with the company.

He quoted a report confirming “Target is reducing its efforts and programs that focus on promoting diversity, fairness and inclusion within the company,” before questioning the statement and announcing he would boycott the store.

“How would anybody want to get rid of them muthafuckin core values?” he asked. “Just how you said in this muthafuckin statement that y’all is evolving, guess what? I’m muthafuckin evolving too.”

Although he praised the company for its shopping experience, Plies vowed Target will not get a “dime out of me” after rolling back DEI initiatives.

Plies also referenced their slogan, “Expect more and pay less,” saying he would do just that.

“I muthafuckin expected more outta y’all, Target,” he explained. “So I’ma follow y’all muthafuckin slogan, and I’m a muthafuckin pay y’all less. No muthafuckin attention, no muthafuckin mind.”

Plies said he would take his custom to Costco but would also ditch them if they joined the “crazy train,” with Target.

Plies Goes Off On Target

Target announced it is discontinuing its three-year DEI goals and Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) initiatives following President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders.

In a memo, Target’s chief community impact and equity officer, Kiera Fernandez, described these changes as the “next chapter” in the company’s strategy, stating they are adapting to “the evolving external landscape,” per CNBC.

Target’s decision aligns with similar actions taken by other major companies like Walmart, Meta, and McDonald’s in scaling back DEI initiatives.

Plies will be pleased to know that, unlike Target, Costo has strongly defended its (DEI) programs.

Costco’s board unanimously recommended shareholders reject an anti-DEI proposal, stating, “our commitment to an enterprise rooted in respect and inclusion is appropriate and necessary.”