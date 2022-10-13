PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Mourns His Death; Reveals He Saved Her Life

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Stephanie Sibounheuang broke her silence following the murder of her boyfriend PnB Rock, who was shot and killed in September.

PnB Rock’s girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang publicly addressed his death for the first time on Thursday (October 13).

Sibounheuang detailed the pain she’s experienced in a lengthy Instagram post. She also noted how PnB Rock saved her life on the day he was murdered.

“I am 100% not ok,” she wrote. “If I wasn’t spiritual I could kill my self (but then I’ll go to hell and my man not there) My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am. No one would be able to handle this. TBH, I can’t even handle this.”

She continued, “To witness what I saw and to keep seeing it in my head, to being forced out the restaurant, to not be able to go in the ambulance or the hospital, Car keys, purse and my phone taken from me, forced in the back of a police car, locked in an interrogation room all night, while all this is going on and to be the last person in this world to know my man didn’t make it after having the faith and confidence that he was.”

PnB Rock, whose real name was Rakim Allen, was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Los Angeles on September 12. He was 30.

Three suspects were arrested in connection to PnB Rock’s death. A father and his teenage son were charged with murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. The teen’s stepmother was charged with accessory after the fact.

Sibounheuang didn’t comment on PnB Rock’s alleged killers. But she did say, “The devil is running loose on earth.”

“I will never understand a loss so close,” she wrote. “I feel so empty. My world is dark now. My heart is broken for the kids.”

She concluded, “Pain is real. No matter how rich u are, how famous u are, how spiritual u are. Some pain is inevitable.”

Read her entire post below.