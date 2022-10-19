Suspect In PnB Rock Murder Pleads Not Guilty; Hefty Bail Set

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The father who helped his son allegedly murder rapper PnB Rock is being held on a very high bail.

After a month, the man connected to murdering Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock has now been booked in a Los Angeles court.

Freddie Lee Trone appeared in court yesterday (October 19th) where he pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges related to the artist’s death.

His bail was set at $3 million.

PnB Rock was killed in a robbery on Tuesday, September 13th, while having lunch with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. Trone and two other suspects have been apprehended and arrested for the star’s fatal shooting.

One of the persons arrested was Trone’s 17-year-old son, who will face charges of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. The other person was a female, Shauntel Trone, 38, and the teenager’s stepmother.

She was arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact.

A criminal complaint suggests someone inside the restaurant might have reached out to the family and told them PnB Rock was in the establishment, stationary like a sitting duck while rocking his jewelry.

The teen is said to have shot the rapper in his chest once and then twice in his back before demanding that his terrified girlfriend give him the dying rapper’s jewelry.

Two families have been destroyed by this act of senseless greed.

The Allen family and the Trone family.

PnB Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, is said to have saved his girlfriend’s life during that tragic day while losing his own.

Stephanie Sibounheuang said on Instagram, “I am 100% not ok. My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am. No one would be able to handle this. TBH, I can’t even handle this.”