PnB Rock’s Family In Beef Over Rapper’s Body Over Religious Conflict

The practicing Muslims wanted to give their relative a proper Janazah, a ritual unique to the Islamic faith.

The family of rapper PnB Rock will finally be receiving his body, after publicly complaining about having struggles getting it back to Philadelphia. Officials were reluctant to send the body before certain parts of the investigation of his death were completed.

According to TMZ, the artist’s mother petitioned to have his body sent to them immediately, to honor their Islamic religious tradition.

However, the medical examiner would not yield to the request and worked with authorities to gather discovery for the homicide investigation.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the charter topper was murdered on Monday, September 12th, while eating lunch with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurants.

Since then, the rapper’s mother has traveled to California, going straight to the examiner’s office to identify the body and work to have it released.

The LAPD was called to the L.A. County Coroner’s because the family did not want to have an autopsy performed. The examiner’s office told them they had to do the procedure on his body, despite the sensitive timing restraints.

His brother PnB Meen wrote online, “We been having trouble getting My brothers back to Philadelphia. The state of Los Angeles claiming they have some type of law going against ours as Muslims. Now I have no clue when his Janazah.”

The statement continued, “It’s not right, yo. It’s going on a week. Prayers Up. Got you big bro and ya daughters.”