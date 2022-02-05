Joe Rogan has come forward to apologize to black people after clips of him using the “N-Word” have gone viral. Is his apology enough?

In efforts to stop himself from being canceled, popular conservative podcaster Joe Rogan has apologized for his flagrant use of the “n-word.”

Recently, a compilation of clips from his podcasts have emerged on Patriot Takes Twitter page showing a rapid-fire series of him using the racial epithet.

CW: Multiple clips of Joe Rogan saying the N-word.



This is who the right is defending. pic.twitter.com/qqaB12dFYz — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 30, 2022

In response, Joe Rogan gave these remarks.

“There’s a video that’s out, that’s a compilation of me saying the n-word. It’s a video that’s made of clips taken out of context of me of 12 years of conversations on my podcast, and it’s all smushed together,” Rogan said.

In a few of the clips, he said that he was talking about Redd Foxx and Richard Pryor, Black comedians that used the N-word frequently in their skits.

“When I would bring that word up, like, if it would come up in conversation and instead of saying the n-word, I would just say the word — I thought as long as it was in context, people would understand what I was doing,” Joe Rogan continued.

In one older clip, approximately 11 years ago, Joe Rogan talked about being dropped off in a Black neighborhood in Philly that he referred to as the “Plane of the Apes.”

He explained in this case, “I was just saying there’s a lot of Black people there. But, then I went on to talk about what a positive experience it was and how much fun it was to go to see this movie in a Black neighborhood.”

The white man has apologized by saying that using the derogatory word was “the most regretful and shameful thing that I’ve ever had to talk about publicly.”

Unlike Whoopi Goldberg, a Black woman, who was suspended from ABC for making a racialized comment about Jewish people, he has not been publicly reprimanded by Spotify, the streaming network that distributes his content.